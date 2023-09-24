Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 25th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sacks Parente Golf news, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,400 shares in the company, valued at $545,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

