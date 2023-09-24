Safe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00024671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $136.62 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55657601 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

