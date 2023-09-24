Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $206.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.