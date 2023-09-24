SALT (SALT) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,723.08

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $22,723.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,588.18 or 1.00031719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02156147 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $23,593.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

