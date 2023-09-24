Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,807.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.