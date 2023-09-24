Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $111.25. 4,988,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,955. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

