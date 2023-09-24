Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $12.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $93.68. 5,119,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,441. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

