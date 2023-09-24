Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

