Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,895,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,582. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

