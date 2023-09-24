Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Intel by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

