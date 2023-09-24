Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 23,435 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

