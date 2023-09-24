Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 2,339,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

