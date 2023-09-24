Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.51. 1,269,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.