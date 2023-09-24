Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $22,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 1,456,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

