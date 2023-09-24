Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. 966,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.