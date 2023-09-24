Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 534 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,703,000 after buying an additional 672,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $163,960,000 after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BEN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 2,493,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,172. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

