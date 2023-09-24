Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 84 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $26.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,062.54. 236,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,075.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,783.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

