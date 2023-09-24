Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.