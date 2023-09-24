Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 648,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $72.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

