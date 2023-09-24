Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

