Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,429. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

