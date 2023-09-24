Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHA opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.