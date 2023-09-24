SciSparc Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 28th (NASDAQ:SPRC)

Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, September 28th. The 1-26 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

SciSparc Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRC opened at $0.15 on Friday. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

