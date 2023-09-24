Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $31.41 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

