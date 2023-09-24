Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

