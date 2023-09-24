Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.36

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.36 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.03). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,883,457 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.77.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

