Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Serum has a market cap of $4.23 million and $969,811.31 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

