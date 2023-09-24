Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.83.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

