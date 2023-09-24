Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Silgan has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

