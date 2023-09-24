Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 367,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 7,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,294. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.