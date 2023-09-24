Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Sinclair Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $3,607,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 151.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.