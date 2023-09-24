SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $152.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.