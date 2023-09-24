SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $78.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

