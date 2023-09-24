Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

