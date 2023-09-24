Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,631. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.