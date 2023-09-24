Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 41,284,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

