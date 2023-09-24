Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

