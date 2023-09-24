Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,444.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,444.40 ($17.89).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,038.50 ($12.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,177.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 15,000.00%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roberto Quarta purchased 5,513 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.71 ($72,864.75). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

