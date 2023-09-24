SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 2,810 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $132.47. 324,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,073. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.