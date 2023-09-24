SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 12.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $93,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 1,016,903 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

