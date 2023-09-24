SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 2,478,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,309. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.