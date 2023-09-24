SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. 754,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

