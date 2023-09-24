SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

