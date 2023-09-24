SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

