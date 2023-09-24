SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,259,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

