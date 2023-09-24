SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 884,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.