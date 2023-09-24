SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,893. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

