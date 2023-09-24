SNS Financial Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 660,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 188,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.25. 346,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,841. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

