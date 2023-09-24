SNS Financial Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,955. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

