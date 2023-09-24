SNS Financial Group LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,349 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. 386,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,539. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

